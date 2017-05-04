Standing tall among rivals

Another favourite is the Volkswagen Polo Vivo. It might be built in Uitenhage, but it has a German heart and a much better feeling of quality than its Toyota rival. But it is still an old Polo.

The Korean pair of Hyundai and Kia have their offerings in this segment too, but as brilliant as the Grand i10 and the Picanto are, they are much smaller than the Etios and the Vivo.

There are some Chinese options in this bracket too, but generally we are not fans.

This brings us to the Renault Sandero, in this case the pseudo crossover, fake 4x4 Stepway. First, it looks as though someone actually gave a damn about making it look half decent. This wasn’t some Friday afternoon design job. It has been properly designed from every angle.

For us though, it is the interior and the engine that really make it stand out. The interior has an air of refinement about it. The panels in the dash look designed and engineered, dare I say it, perhaps even Germanic. They feel more solid than the ones in some of its rivals and while there are some hard plastics, they still give the illusion of superior finishes.

You also get Renault’s touchscreen infotainment system, complete with navigation and a host of remote controls on the steering column. Again, all stuff that you used to only find on much higher models. We still don’t understand why Renault cannot shift the remote controls onto the steering wheel itself though. That weird box stuck on the side of the steering column seems so antiquated these days.