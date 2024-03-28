BOOK REVIEW: Peeling back the layers of Lawrence of Arabia
The biography provides a glimpse of the remarkable life of the complicated tactical genius
28 March 2024 - 05:00
Having long ago seen the epic, widescreen version of the classic film about TE Lawrence, it was time for me to pick up his biography, Lawrence of Arabia: My Journey in Search of TE Lawrence, to learn a bit more about one of the more prominent 20th-century British heroes. A legend in his own remarkable lifetime.
Author Ranulph Fiennes recalls being a bored 23-year-old tank troop leader when he received a letter inviting him to apply for a posting to the Omani army...
