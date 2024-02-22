BOOK REVIEW: Heeding the signs in the quest for love and belonging
The multifaceted novel set in Durban examines love’s different forms and how broken lives can be made whole
22 February 2024 - 05:00
Do we see the signs around us, asks Durban-based writer Shubnum Khan in her new book, The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil, and are we brave enough to follow the path they indicate?
It’s one of many themes in an accomplished novel that blends four genres — coming-of-age, historical fiction, romance and thriller. With a dollop of fantasy and some Gothic horror, and a prose style that evokes the languid introspection of Kazuo Ishiguro and Haruki Murakami, the overall result is an enthralling and rewarding read...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.