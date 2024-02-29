The Irish return to the literary stage in 2024
Irish literature looks set for another big year, with new books from John Boyne, Roddy Doyle and Marian Keyes
Last year was a bumper year for Irish literature. Paul Lynch won the Booker Prize for his haunting, dystopian novel, Prophet Song. Paul Murray made the shortlist with The Bee Sting, and on the longlist of 13 novels, Elaine Feeney’s How to Build a Boat and Sebastian Barry’s Old God’s Time also made the cut.
With a tiny population of just 5-million people, the Emerald Isle has produced some of the world’s best writers. From Samuel Beckett to Emma Donoghue, Irish authors are revered for their engagement with contemporary issues like gender dynamics, ability to blend historical and cultural depth with fresh narrative approaches, and exploration of Irish identity and culture...
