BOOK REVIEW: Two blondies with funny hair and their brazen assault on truth

Two blondies with funny hair and their brazen assault on truth

We in SA could easily be forgiven for thinking we have the worst politicians in the world, in an era where public service and honour have been replaced by self-interest and corruption.

However, veteran journalist Peter Oborne’s entertaining and well-researched book, The Assault on Truth: Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and the Emergence of a New Moral Barbarism, suggests that the decline and fall of political virtue is as globally widespread as the Covid-19 pandemic...