BOOK REVIEW: Tales of the trials and pain of becoming and belonging

They collaborated in 2013 on a book called Writing Invisibilty: Conversations on the Hidden City, a collection of long-form stories exploring “different definitions of migrancy and lives lived outside the mainstream discourse”, she says.

Their subjects came not just from SA but reached as far as Kenya and Belgium.

“With the ongoing attacks on foreigners in SA and the various migration issues, Loren and I spoke often over the years,” says Pampalone. But it was at the end of 2015, after the xenophobic attacks of that year, that she and Landau decided to commit to what became I Want to Go Home Forever.

They wanted to compile a collection of stories that would go beyond the headlines, to the root of the experiences of people involved in the violence.

The result is a collection of moving stories of a diversity of people living in the gritty city of gold, all in some way touched by migrancy, xenophobia, crime and violence.

Some are South Africans, some are from other countries. The poignant title was a phrase used by a sex worker, Esther Khumalo, a Zimbabwean who came here when she was 21, and asked that the interviewer use a pseudonym, says Pampalone. Khumalo’s father was a Malawian who always reminded his daughter her true home was in another country. Khumalo tells how she feels like an “alien” in Zimbabwe, and would like to go to Malawi. “…when I go to Malawi again, I will go to the embassy and tell them I want to go home forever so they will give me that letter to go forever”.

The theme of being stuck in SA comes up often. A former Ethiopian public servant whom Pampalone interviewed for the book, Estifanos Worky Abeto, 72, lives in a small Yeoville flat, separated from his family. Having left Ethiopia due to persecution by the ruling Ethiopian People’s Democratic Revolutionary Front, he cannot return but is caught in a limbo as he waits for the SA authorities to respond to his asylum application. It has been nearly 10 years since he arrived.

“Let me tell you the truth,” he says. “SA is like a prison for me. Prison means you cannot meet family, friends. You cannot relax. I can do nothing now. I’m an educated person. What’s the use of living alone here?”