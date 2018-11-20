BOOK REVIEW: Mapping the power and evolution of dance in SA

As a dedicated witness to and advocate for SA contemporary dance for 40 years in an environment that often rejects local contemporary dance, she has earned the right to tell this history. Her background of growing up in Rustenburg exposed her to a variety of cultures, religions, rituals, political practices and prejudices, which fuelled her curiosity as an arts journalist.

She co-founded the SA Dance Umbrella as a free democratic platform for all SA dancers and dance forms. She has also created an accessible language to articulate meanings behind movements and the fresh aesthetics of SA contemporary dance, which is no easy feat.

At the Johannesburg launch of the book in September, Sichel said, “What is scary about Body Politics is that it’s very concrete, it is tangible and it can’t be changed. I will be judged, just as I have been judging and evaluating people over the decades.”

She is also acutely aware of the gaps the book leaves and this is perhaps a challenge for them to be filled.

The existence of Body Politics also makes glaring the dearth of books that archive or capture cultural history in the country. This is an urgent concern for Sichel. “So many people did not want to publish this book. We don’t respect our history in this country. There are many narratives and cultural histories that are not being published and also need to be written,” she says.

Sichel’s hope for dance is that “it keeps informing, transforming and educating”.