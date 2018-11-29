BOOK REVIEW: New Joburg guide unearths historic treasures, quirky artefacts and the complexity of history’s telling

A few minutes from the order and decorum of stained glass and imported timber is the vibrancy of a pan-African city, or semi-ruins from an abandoned heyday, depending, of course, on the tint of your gaze.

Secret Johannesburg is a fascinating guide for people who wish to discover the hidden face of one of Africa’s biggest cities. The book is small, so it is easy to carry while uncovering the gems the authors share.

It is a guide, not a literary masterpiece. So it is quite possible to ignore the odd spelling and syntax mistake — they add to the incongruence of the city they set out to bring to life.

This book should be on everyone’s bookshelf. It draws out nostalgia, amazement and curiosity. It entertains with quirky character. It presents a fable that hopefully everyone agrees upon — Johannesburg is an enigma.

CI Bell and Lisa Johnston have done well in presenting a wide variety of interesting places and things to see, and most of their entries include anecdotes that are not available elsewhere. With that they have achieved something special — the koppie in Lonehill will no longer be merely a landmark for the well-heeled. It will instead be a historic site of iron-age furnaces.

Who would have thought that a natural spring with drinkable water bubbles out of the earth in Alberts Farm behind Montgomery Park, or that magnetic rocks in Observatory signify an ancient sea?

It’s not only nature that’s documented, though for most of SA’s history, nature and the land(scape) has been a recurring theme — look no further than the two Pierneefs hanging in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Worth tens of millions of rands, thieves who broke in walked straight past them and helped themselves to computers, worthless in comparison.

Cosmo City, a post-apartheid suburb, was partly built on the expropriated farm of a Boer nationalist. His grave is just behind the KFC.