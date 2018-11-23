BOOK REVIEW: Becoming, by Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama, the former US first lady, is a popular person. She’s loved for everything from her dress sense to her exceptionally fine rendition of Missy Elliott on an episode of Carpool Karaoke on US TV.

But there’s a lot more to her than fun times and fancy kit.

Her book Becoming chronicles her early life, her marriage (and its ups and downs), her career before Barack’s presidency, the years in the White House and subsequent events.

She’s smart, witty and candid, and this biography offers excellent insight into an important woman of our era.