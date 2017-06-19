BOOK REVIEW: Jazz club’s feverish years recalled

It provided an impetus to break free from the past and for people to work together. "It was part of the Afrikaans youth transitional movement," shareholder Frank Opperman recalls.

"The venue knew no borders with its antixenophobic stance and multiculturalism," Coplan writes. The late journalist and actor John Matshikiza said the club was "an inseparable part of Melville, a changing suburb at the heart of a major city in transition". People bought or rented houses in Melville to be close to the Bassline.

With the growing enthusiasm and a funky street life made all the more attractive by the Bassline’s formidable cast of regulars, Melville earned the label "trendy suburb".

Holmes took the mission of racial integration beyond the venue, starting a Bassline stage at the Oppikoppi festival near Sun City.

Bringing established black music performers to white audiences became a pioneering action in the transformation of the traditionally white rock festival into the multicultural musical adventures they are nowadays.

"Madiba was the wind in our sails," recalls Rebecca Waddell, heiress to the Oppenheimer fortune, who with Opperman invested in the venue and funded it to the next level. The Bassline was relaunched in 1998 with a new paint job, a bar, additional seating for 100 people and professional sound equipment.

South African-born superstar Dave Matthews celebrated his 31st birthday at the venue. It resulted in an invitation for pennywhistler Big Voice Jack Lerole to perform and film abroad and collaborations and record releases with Vusi Mahlasela. Mahlasela’s golden voice, deep sincerity, gentle humility and "message of hope and reconciliation", as patron and shareholder Lance McCormack put it, "was perfect for the time".

His duet with Zimbabwean guitarist Louis Mhlanga was the most endearing sound to come out of the venue. The album Live at the Bassline sold 20,000 copies. The Bassline benefited significantly from "Johannesburg lady luck", as Coplan terms it. Paige Dawtrey, a waitress at a restaurant on Seventh Street, walked into the venue at the end of the 1990s and saw to its further improvement.

She bought the Waddel-Opperman 50% share in the business. When the growling bass of Sipho Gumede entertained them one night at the venue, she and Holmes discovered true love and got married.