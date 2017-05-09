BOOK REVIEW: Clear light shed on how ANC went from liberator to exploiter

With the often incoherent babble passing for debate on economic theory in the ruling party and among its rabid paid supporters, a voice of clarity on the ANC’s history, wrong turns and faults is a rare, precious thing.

While many in the ANC fumble for an explanation of their latest populist slogan, "radical economic transformation", writer, researcher, lecturer and political activist Dale McKinley sheds light on the key problem of the ANC’s rule since 1994: its power is exercised in service to capital at the expense of the people it promised to liberate.

It was not meant to be like this. In its Strategy and Tactics document crafted in exile, the ANC characterised SA as "a combination of the worst features of imperialism and colonialism within a single national frontier". With its ally, the South African Communist Party, it promised oppressed and poor South Africans a two-stage liberation — a national democratic state followed by the building of a noncapitalist society.

McKinley uses metaphorical language to describe SA’s economic woes, in language perhaps even President Jacob Zuma can understand.

In a keynote address at the recent Local Government Summit, Zuma referred to "radical economic social or whatever".