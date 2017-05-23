BOOK REVIEW: Spy: Uncovering Craig Williamson

SPY: UNCOVERING CRAIG WILLIAMSONJonathan AncerJacana Media

Anger, puzzlement and a smattering of suspicion permeated the packed Johannesburg launch of Jonathan Ancer’s book on apartheid spy and killer Craig Williamson.

The greying and mostly male audience queried the journalist extensively on the modus operandi of the portly figure who betrayed their university colleagues and others to the brutal police Special Branch in apartheid SA. Arrest, interrogation and torture often resulted from Williamson’s dirty work.

They wanted to know how the spy managed to infiltrate bodies such as the National Union of South African Students (Nusas) with seeming impunity.

They questioned why the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) granted him amnesty and how he can lead a consequence-free life now, often spotted sipping coffee in upmarket shopping malls.

Williamson shows little remorse for his role in the assassinations of Ruth First, Jeannette Schoon and her daughter Katryn, killed by letter bombs he masterminded.

It took Ancer 15 years to produce his deftly written, exhaustively researched book. "I am obsessed by him," he says.

But Williamson provided no additional information — he sticks to the same story.