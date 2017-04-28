BOOK REVIEW: From Ghana to the globe with love

ZOE’s GHANA KITCHEN

Zoe Adjonyoh

Mitchell Beazley

Zoe Adjonyoh likes to talk about revolution. The author suggests African cuisine is on the cusp of revolutionising the foodie world where people are "longing to try something that is actually new, not just re-spun".

Her mission is to popularise Ghanaian cuisine and to support the burgeoning African food scene in London. Whereas five years ago there were a couple of people selling African street food, "now you can go to African food markets and there are 30 people from all over West Africa selling food".

Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen will no doubt feed a growing appetite for Ghanaian cuisine. A bright-orange cover sports a Kente cloth design; the subtitle informs readers the recipes, while traditional, are remixed for the modern kitchen.

Adjonyoh informs readers she is not a trained chef. She has an MA in Creative Writing and weaves her personal story through the recipes she learnt to cook. Born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother, she spent her early years in Ghana before moving to the UK.

She recalls watching her father prepare chalé sauce, kenkey and shito, which he would eat with gusto.

She returned to Ghana aged 35, while researching her father’s history for a memoir. By then she had begun to cook at festivals and supper clubs.

So popular were her dishes that she set up Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant in Brixton’s box park, a collection of restaurants and boutiques housed in shipping containers.

I meet Adjonyoh in a Soho pub-restaurant where she has just begun a six-month residency, testing responses to her menu with a view to opening a Ghana Kitchen in the area.

Sporting a chic, black chef’s jacket and a wide smile, Adjonyoh asks our opinion of her Moringa smoothie as my guest and I are the first customers to try one. She tells us she plans to sweeten it with banana. One of her chefs asks which dishes we enjoyed most. There is no ego here, only a real desire to encourage diners to enjoy an unfamiliar cuisine.