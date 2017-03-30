BOOK REVIEW: Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success

Looks like Ivanka Trump will have a hot new business book on her hands. Trouble is, that prospect is causing a business hiccup for the US’s influential first daughter.

With Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success set to hit US shelves on May 2, Trump is still trying to navigate how the book will fit into her various moneymaking enterprises. Given that her father is now president, Trump has pledged to donate all of the proceeds to charity.

But with prepublication orders coming in, she has yet to say where the money will go, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Moreover, because Trump has vowed to separate herself from her namesake women’s fashion line, the book may not do as much to help promote the business she used to run from New York’s Trump Tower.

Women Who Work — which is being published by Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House — will probably be far more successful than initially expected. When Portfolio signed Trump in November 2015, her father’s bid for the White House seemed like a long shot.