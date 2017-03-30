BOOK REVIEW: Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success

Looks like Ivanka Trump will have a hot new business book on her hands. Trouble is, that prospect is causing a business hiccup for the US’s influential first daughter.
With Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success set to hit US shelves on May 2, Trump is still trying to navigate how the book will fit into her various moneymaking enterprises. Given that her father is now president, Trump has pledged to donate all of the proceeds to charity.
But with prepublication orders coming in, she has yet to say where the money will go, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Moreover, because Trump has vowed to separate herself from her namesake women’s fashion line, the book may not do as much to help promote the business she used to run from New York’s Trump Tower.
Women Who Work — which is being published by Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House — will probably be far more successful than initially expected. When Portfolio signed Trump in November 2015, her father’s bid for the White House seemed like a long shot.
The manuscript was completed in October 2016, just before the election. Now she has been working on a new preface to take into account her father’s victory and her family’s very
different circumstances. Trump has handed over day-to-day control of her company to her top executive and has transferred its assets to a new trust overseen by relatives of her husband, Jared Kushner. Some ethics experts question whether the arrangement goes far enough to minimise potential conflicts of interest.
When it comes to Women Who Work, Trump and her firm will not jointly promote the book, helping maintain that separation, according to the person.
Trump, who now has an office in the West Wing of the White House, says she is
working to find "innovative and effective" charities that focus
on education and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and girls.
In an e-mailed statement, the first daughter says she is "particularly interested in partnering with organisations who are looking towards the future — where women are now and where they want to go — to remove long-standing barriers to their success".
It’s unclear if the book may help promote her own agenda, or her father’s, in Washington.
As the book description reads: "I’m an executive and an entrepreneur, but I’m also — and just as importantly — a wife, mother, daughter and friend. To me, ‘work’ encompasses my efforts to succeed in all of these areas.’’
Bloomberg
