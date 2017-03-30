BOOK REVIEW: 1795 Just whose colonialism is it, anyway?

But he gradually discovers that the autocratic acting governor of the Cape, Abraham Sluysken, and military commander Sir Robert Gordon had what one might call a reverse Zille moment: they could see more good than bad coming from a future British colonial project.

With the slow-burning love affair with a Frenchwoman deftly mixed in, Sleigh presents a riveting account of how the initial resistance, fuelled by ideas from the French Revolution and America’s War of Independence, gets undermined by treachery and cowardice.

A constant refrain is how Sir Robert, after whom Gordon’s Bay is named, fails to personally lead the defence at Muizenberg, preferring to oversee the installation of hare-brained ramparts on the other, safer side of the peninsula.

The book’s 500-odd pages are filled with wonderful detail engaging all the senses – Sleigh’s ability to put himself in the muddy boots of soldiers, officials, farmers, slaves is a marvel. No wonder his book won SA’s richest literary award in 2014, the R200,000 Sanlam Groot Romanwedstryd.

The novel was written before the current prolonged debate on colonialism emanating from the #RhodesMustFall movement, but its English translation will only be good for it.

What it amply shows is that the black-white divide in the current discourse is so inaccurate that the reasons for its Manichean confabulations might turn out to be more significant than the content of the debate.

It also helps to disprove another key fallacy: that SA supposedly suffered under 350 years of colonialism. The largest part of the country has only ever been under full control of an effective state since the formation of the union in 1910.

SA’s history can be seen as a long battle by its citizens against the encroachments of foreign powers. Ideas about equality, accountability and liberal freedoms brought by the British since 1795, were regarded by many of the Cape Dutch’s descendants as ideological weapons wielded by hypocritical exploiters of local resources for pecuniary gain.

Their resistance ultimately gave rise to the disaster of apartheid, which in turn engendered the new disaster of occidentalism, where everything smacking of whiteness or westerness is deemed irretrievably bad.

Whites might feel better if they understood that colonialism did not discriminate as it devoured SA’s resources — witness the atrocities of the Anglo-Boer War. Colonialism privileged their forebears, and therefore them too, but that was by accident, not because of their genetic superiority.

Blacks need to understand that white history too is suffused with anticolonialism, and can be turned into a useful resource in the quest for equality. Black exceptionalism, which is really just a new racism, will only take SA back to where it was — to even before 1795.

1795

Dan Sleigh

Tafelberg