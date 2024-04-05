Five things to watch this week
An anti-violence gumshoe, pointless reboot, Prince Andrew interview, Ripley revisited and helpful survivalist
SUGAR — APPLE TV +
Colin Farrell stars as present-day LA PI John Sugar in this smartly referential neo-noir from writer Mark Protosevich. Sugar is an old-school, suit-wearing, Corvette-driving gumshoe who has a tendency to become a little too obsessed with the missing person cases he investigates. Abhorring violence and attempting to avoid it by any means, Sugar’s moral code is tested to the limits when he’s hired by a legendary Hollywood director to locate his missing granddaughter. As the search takes him deeper into the dark and murky underbelly of the city, Sugar is forced to reconcile with the ghosts of his past. There’s a twist — a surprising and very out-there one — that will ultimately determine whether you love or hate the show. But until it arrives, stay for Farrell’s moody, layered performance and doses of gloomy, classic noir atmosphere...
