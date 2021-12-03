Spielberg pays homage to timeless classic West Side Story

In a career spanning 50 years, 74-year-old director Steven Spielberg has made some of the biggest box-office draws in history, won three Oscars and worked in a wide variety of genres but he’s never made a musical, something he’s always desperately wanted to do, until now.

His recent announcement that for his next trick he would be making a new version of West Side Story, the canonical 1961 Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins directed adaptation of the 1957 Broadway smash hit, was met with incredulity and scepticism...