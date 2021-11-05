More darkly funny and bittersweet episodes with the Roys
Third season of ‘Succession’ shows how the pandemic did not affect the super-rich but changed the way the rest of us see them
05 November 2021 - 05:05
When it debuted in 2018, creator Jesse Armstrong’s black comedy drama about the power struggles within the fictional Roy family for control of the Rupert Murdoch inspired media conglomerate Waystar Royco, was initially criticised for its slow pace.
Those criticisms soon fell by the wayside as the show upped its Shakespearean ante with the children of paterfamilias Logan Roy becoming more brutal, self-involved and ruthless in their pursuit of power and their insults and slights against each other deliriously more scabrous and caustic. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now