Life / Arts & Entertainment More darkly funny and bittersweet episodes with the Roys Third season of ‘Succession’ shows how the pandemic did not affect the super-rich but changed the way the rest of us see them B L Premium

When it debuted in 2018, creator Jesse Armstrong’s black comedy drama about the power struggles within the fictional Roy family for control of the Rupert Murdoch inspired media conglomerate Waystar Royco, was initially criticised for its slow pace.

Those criticisms soon fell by the wayside as the show upped its Shakespearean ante with the children of paterfamilias Logan Roy becoming more brutal, self-involved and ruthless in their pursuit of power and their insults and slights against each other deliriously more scabrous and caustic. ..