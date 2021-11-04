TECH REVIEW: Some huge improvements in the iPhone 13 Pro

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4½/5

Value for money 4/5

The new iPhone 13 Pro arrived in SA weeks after it went on sale in the US, and the FM has been testing it since. It is a 6.1-inch handset with upgraded camera, screen and battery, and a new 1TB storage option.

A much-awaited feature, seen on Android flagships, is finally on the 13 Pro: a 120Hz screen refresh rate that Apple calls ProMotion.

I compared it to the 12 Pro and the difference is stark. Scrolling on Safari, Photos or any third-party app is fluid and more responsive, which is also bound to make any gamer happy.

It is powered by Apple’s own A15 Bionic chip with 15-billion transistors, a new graphics processing unit, and an upgraded neural engine for artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. It delivers a snappy performance while running multiple intensive apps, something that has always kept iPhones ahead of their rivals.