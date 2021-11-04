Life / Books Five must-read books by black American writers B L Premium

The business of books has boomed under lockdown, with 2021 proving to be a remarkable year for literary fiction in general, and African American writing in particular.

My favourite among the numerous releases in 2021 is set in Georgia and is a meditation on the intersections of identity. Many would argue that WEB du Bois is the founding father of modern Black America. In his seminal work The Souls of Black Folk (1913), the sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and writer exposed the material causes of racism at that time — and explained the effects racism has on black identity. He wrote about what he called “double consciousness”, a sensitivity or inward “twoness” that every African American possesses in order to survive...