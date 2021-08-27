Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend New seasons of Modern Love and Truth Be Told, Jason Momoa in action, art teacher Bob Ross’ truth and Cold War espionage — what to stream B L Premium

Sweet Girl — Netflix

Jason Momoa recently bemoaned the lack of consideration given to action films by the Academy Awards. He may have a point. However, there’s no alternative universe in which this lacklustre and increasingly preposterous tale of one man’s mission to avenge his wife’s death from cancer against the greedy pharmaceutical company who denied her access to a potentially lifesaving drug, deserves any award except a Golden Raspberry for silliest film of the year...