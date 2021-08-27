Five things to watch this weekend
New seasons of Modern Love and Truth Be Told, Jason Momoa in action, art teacher Bob Ross’ truth and Cold War espionage — what to stream
27 August 2021 - 05:05
Sweet Girl — Netflix
Jason Momoa recently bemoaned the lack of consideration given to action films by the Academy Awards. He may have a point. However, there’s no alternative universe in which this lacklustre and increasingly preposterous tale of one man’s mission to avenge his wife’s death from cancer against the greedy pharmaceutical company who denied her access to a potentially lifesaving drug, deserves any award except a Golden Raspberry for silliest film of the year...
