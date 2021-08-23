Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Marquez feared not having 'a normal arm' after MotoGP crash

“Now I am not enjoying it, now I am suffering,” says former champion

23 August 2021 - 11:47 Manasi Pathak
This year's German MotoGP is the former champion's only victory since coming back from injury. Picture: REUTERS
This year's German MotoGP is the former champion's only victory since coming back from injury. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez feared he would not have “a normal arm” after a career-threatening crash last year, but the Spaniard said he is now fully focused on fighting his way back to his best form.

Marquez fractured his arm in the 2020 July season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez and did not race again until this year's Portuguese GP in April.

The youngest-ever champion in premier-class history said the accident left him unable to hold a bottle of water months later.

“I was afraid I would not have a normal arm,” he told The Guardian. “There was one point in October-November when I was not able to take a bottle of water, I was straining to eat, I was not able to move the arm in a normal way.”

The 28-year-old secured an emotional victory at the German GP in June, winning for the first time since the crash, but he is still way behind in the riders' championship, placed 11th — 122 points adrift of leader Fabio Quartararo.

Marquez said he misses the feeling of victory, likening to “a drug”, but that he is far from giving up as he tries to push through the difficult moments.

“My motivation is higher than before because it is the first time that I have a very hard moment in my career,” he said. “In the good moments, everybody is happy and saying, in the hard moments you need to fight.

“The easiest way would be to stop and come back when I feel ready in one or two years. But that's not my style. My style is to try to suffer to improve and come back. And to enjoy it on the bike. Now I am not enjoying it, now I am suffering.” 

Reuters

Vinales, Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

Team drops Spanish rider after he allegedly tried to destroy his bike's engine
Life
2 days ago

SA’s Binder in heroic victory in Austria as tyre gamble pays off

Rider opts to stick to slick tyres on a wet and slippery Spielberg track
Sport
1 week ago

Italian great Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP

Nine-time world champion will switch to racing cars at age 42
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why herd immunity may remain out of reach ...
Life
2.
Is a giant purple nipple the digital nose of the ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
3.
Johnny Depp: another fallen Hollywood star
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Covid has accelerated essential changes in ...
Life
5.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.