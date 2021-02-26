Life / Arts & Entertainment South South — shifting the global art market Platform that aims to redress an imbalance in the art world and to provide an alternative art history BL PREMIUM

The global art market is at last being acknowledged as big and profitable enough to be worthy of investment, based on some serious returns.

Unfortunately for us at the southern tip, most of those returns end up with the heavy hitters in the markets of Europe and the US, especially for contemporary art. African art in particular, including art from SA, the continent’s most well-resourced art industry, often ends up changing hands at auction or among dealers in those markets, leaving the works of art and the revenue out of the hands of the artists who produce it. ..