New Mercedes C-Class brims with luxury and tech

The all-new fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class had its global premiere on Tuesday and, as expected, much of the technology of the recently-launched S-Class has filtered down into the brand’s midsized sedan.

Replacing the W205 C-Class that has been around since 2014, the new W206 is the latest generation of Mercedes’ best-selling model range, with about 10.5-million units sold to date (including the 190E that preceded the C-Class in 1982).

The C-Class sedan will be launched in SA later this year and will again be produced locally by Mercedes-Benz SA after a R10bn investment in the East London plant. Tuesday’s world premiere also introduced the new-generation C-Class estate, though it’s unlikely for our shores given the local market aversion to station wagons.

Many intelligent driving assistance systems come from the S-Class, including rear-wheel steering, and the C-Class has taken another major step forward with respect to digitisation and high quality.

“The letters C and S sit at opposite ends of the alphabet. However, in our portfolio they’re now moving closer together,” says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

“The C-Class is already our best-selling saloon. Still, I’m certain our new C-Class will excite even more customers with a wide range of hi-tech features derived from our flagship S-Class.”

These features include the second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system with an enhanced “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. Behind the steering wheel is a high resolution digital instrument panel available in two sizes — 26cm or 31.2 cm. In the centre of the dash is a giant digital floating display that’s angled towards the driver, and it too is available in an even bigger size.