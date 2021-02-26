Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Local content, musical documentaries, futuristic love and head-scratching drama — what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

Tali’s Baby Diary — Showmax

Julia Anastasopoulos returns as Cape Town kugel Tali Shapiro for a second season of the SAFTA winning mockumentary. This time Tali’s carefully managed plans for fame as a fitness influencer are dashed by the unforeseen revelation that she’s pregnant. Of course that won’t daunt the ever-resourceful Tali and when she discovers the world of “momfluencers”, all bets are off as she sets about curating her pregnancy with the same bad taste and impossible-to-please demands she brought to her wedding. Suitably cringe-inducing and offering a slightly wilder, weirder shake-up of the bubble of privilege protecting its heroine, this season offers plenty of awkward laughs and moments of uncomfortable recognition to keep fans entertained and amused. The first four episodes are available to watch from today, with the remaining six episodes landing on Showmax on March 12...