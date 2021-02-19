BMW’s astonishing art deco motorcycle

BMW’s R 18 cruiser isn’t just the biggest-engined motorcycle yet created by the German firm, it’s also a canvas for bike customisers to engage their wildest fantasies.

Anyone who watched the American Chopper reality TV series, and was spellbound by the outlandish two-wheeled creations of the Teutul father-and-son team, will understand the fascination of bespoke bikes and how many ways there are to re-imagine what is essentially two wheels, an engine and a petrol tank.

The latest variation on the BMW R 18 theme is from Dirk Oehlerking of Kingston Custom in Germany, who has created an art deco version called the “Spirit of Passion”.

With its large, bubble-like fairing, this very distinctive two-wheeled Beemer recalls the streamlined locomotives of the 1930s. It looks not unlike a giant scooter, albeit not the type that young ladies would typically ride to school, and whether you love or loathe the styling there’s no denying it’s a head-turner, and would be the talk of the Sunday morning breakfast run.

A motorbike racer, designer and craftsman, Oehlerking is well-known in the custom bike scene for his extreme creations and he’s built about 17 BMW customs over the past 35 years. He made this art deco R 18 for the “SoulFuel” series, a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and selected customisers.

Oehlerking reportedly plans a limited production run of the Spirit of Passion R 18, but the project is about demonstrating what can be done with a dollop of imagination and money.