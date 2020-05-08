Five things to watch this weekend
Scandal, a touch of romantic suspense and inside looks at Michelle Obama, the Beastie Boys and Muhammad Ali
08 May 2020 - 05:00
Bad Education — Showmax
Hugh Jackman gives a star turn in this dramatic retelling of a scandal that rocked the Long Island school administration in the early 2000s. Jackman plays beloved school superintendent Frank Tassone who, over a decade, has taken Roslyn High School from an also-ran to top-five performer in the state. However, when an enterprising school newspaper journalist starts sniffing around a big school building project, things take a depressing turn as it turns out Dr Frank Tassone may not be what he seems.
