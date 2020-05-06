Life / Books ANDREW DONALDSON: The importance of keeping up a good appearance BL PREMIUM

The lockdowns continue. Much like load-shedding, the talk now is of stages in the response to containing Covid-19. Scores of beggared booksellers must be wondering at what stage they will be permitted to reopen for business; will it be before or after alcohol is on sale, and will people still be able to read?

More importantly, when and if normal life resumes will we able to dress for the occasion? Being housebound has had a noticeable effect on the cut of one’s jib, as it were.