Five things to watch this weekend
Our selection of streaming delights to keep you entertained this weekend under lockdown
24 April 2020 - 05:00
Circus of Books — Netflix
The fascinating and compelling true-life story of a nice Jewish couple who found themselves at the centre of the Los Angeles gay scene, when by force of circumstance they opened a gay adult book store and porn shop in Santa Monica, which they ran for more than three decades. Directed by their daughter, it’s a moving, funny and sometimes tragic tale of two strait-laced optimists who found themselves in a culture they could never have imagined when they started out and which they came to wholly embrace and advocate for during the height of the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s and beyond.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now