Don't bury the dashboard buttons just yet Modern car infotainment is very distracting, and old-school analogue controls can still play a crucial safety role

Two recent UK studies have confirmed what many motoring journalists have been saying all along: that modern infotainment systems can be dangerously distracting while driving.

Last week, the UK’s most and least distracting infotainment and air-con systems were revealed, with BMW’s iDrive named as the easiest to use, as part of new research by the UK’s What Car? consumer publication.