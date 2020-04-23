EDITOR'S NOTE
Don’t bury the dashboard buttons just yet
Modern car infotainment is very distracting, and old-school analogue controls can still play a crucial safety role
23 April 2020 - 05:10
Two recent UK studies have confirmed what many motoring journalists have been saying all along: that modern infotainment systems can be dangerously distracting while driving.
Last week, the UK’s most and least distracting infotainment and air-con systems were revealed, with BMW’s iDrive named as the easiest to use, as part of new research by the UK’s What Car? consumer publication.
