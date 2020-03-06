Life / Arts & Entertainment

Oil price down 2% as Russia threatens to derail Opec proposal

Russia and Kazakhstan say they have not yet agreed to a deeper cut, raising the risk of a collapse in co-operation that has propped up oil prices since 2016

06 March 2020 - 14:50 Julia Payne
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices slid 2% on Friday on concerns that Russia may not agree to a steeper Opec+ output cut to support prices, and on the spectre of a prolonged economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude was down $1.20, or 2.4%, at $48.79 per barrel by 9.54am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was $1, or 2.1%, lower at $44.90 per barrel.

Oil cartel Opec was holding crunch talks with its allies on Friday after the group told Russia and others it favoured an additional 1.5-million barrels per day (bpd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020.

The new deal would mean supply curbs by Opec and its allies, a grouping known as Opec+, amounting to a total of 3.6-million bpd, or about 3.6% of global supplies.

Non-Opec states were expected to contribute 500,000bpd to the overall extra cut, Opec ministers said. But Russia and Kazakhstan, both members of Opec+, said they had not yet agreed to the deeper cut, raising the risk of a collapse in co-operation that has propped up crude prices since 2016.

Some analysts expected Moscow to ultimately endorse the agreement.

“If it says no, the entire union could collapse — and with it any new bilateral trade and investment deals in the pipeline as well as the strategic influence Moscow has secured by participating in the production agreement,” RBC Capital Markets said in a research note.

“There will be a flurry of high level calls between Moscow, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to get the deal done.”

Concerns about the economic environment are overwhelming the positive effect of the proposed big output cuts, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Global stock markets tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened. European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks bearing the brunt.

However, after marking its worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis a week ago, the MSCI all-country world index was up 1.7% this week.

Even with the deeper cut, Goldman Sachs said the Opec+ deal would not prevent a global oil market surplus in the second quarter. The bank maintained its Brent price forecast at $45 a barrel in April.

“Ultimately a rebound in demand, not supply cuts, will be the necessary catalyst for a sustainable rebound in prices,” the bank said.

Meanwhile ANZ said global oil consumption could fall by 1.6-million bpd in the first half of 2020 and contract by about 300,000 bpd for the full year.

“Growth may return in the second half of 2020, but is unlikely to be enough to offset the losses,” the bank said.

"[I] expect that it is just not Opec and Russia looking to stabilise prices but also the US producers,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Group.

Reuters

Gold looking at biggest weekly gain in nine years due to Covid-19

However, palladium fell 3.1%, silver 0.2%, and platinum was unchanged
1 hour ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
2 hours ago

Global stocks tumble as Covid-19 points to prolonged slowdown

Central banks are expected to follow the US Fed’s lead with rate cuts, with some analysts even expecting the Fed to cut rates again, and soon
2 hours ago

