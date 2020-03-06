Markets

Oil slips amid worry about deal for deeper cuts

Brent crude falls on concern non-Opec crude producers have not agreed to further output cuts to support prices

06 March 2020 - 08:38 Shu Zhang
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil slid nearly 1% on Friday as worries about global oil demand and economic growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak were heightened by concern over non-Opec crude producers not yet having agreed to cut output further to support prices.

Brent crude fell 48c, or 0.96%, to $49.51 per barrel by 3.37am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 38c, or 0.83%, at $45.52 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on Thursday pushed for crude output by Opec and associated producers – a group known as Opec+ – to be cut by an extra 1.5-million barrels per day (bpd) in total until the end of 2020. The call came ahead of an Opec+ meeting scheduled for Friday in Vienna.

Non-Opec states were expected to contribute 500,000 bpd to the overall extra cut, Opec ministers said. But Russia and Kazakhstan, both members of Opec+, said they had not yet agreed to the deeper cut, raising the risk of a collapse in co-operation that has propped up crude prices since 2016.

Some analysts expected Moscow to ultimately endorse the agreement.

“If it says no, the entire union could collapse — and with it any new bilateral trade and investment deals in the pipeline as well as the strategic influence Moscow has secured by participating in the production agreement,” RBC Capital Markets said in a research note.

“There will be a flurry of high level calls between Moscow, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to get the deal done.”

Even with the deep cut, Goldman Sachs said the Opec+ deal will not be able to prevent a global oil market surplus in the second quarter, or sequentially lower prices in the coming weeks. The bank maintained its Brent price forecast at $45 a barrel in April.

“Ultimately a rebound in demand, not supply cuts, will be the necessary catalyst for a sustainable rebound in prices,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said global oil consumption could fall by 1.6-million bpd in the first half of 2020 and contract by about 300,000 bpd for the full year.

“Growth may return in H2 (second half of 2020), but is unlikely to be enough to offset the losses,” the bank said.

Reuters

Oil falls on Covid-19 spread and Opec+ not in agreement over cuts

Opec+ struggles to get Russian buy-in for a deeper oil cut, but it is prepared to extend current supply curbs
Markets
20 hours ago

Hopes of a steeper cut in output by Opec lifts oil price 3%

This is the first gain for both oil benchmarks after six sessions of losses triggered by coronavirus worries
Markets
3 days ago

Oil plunges to lowest level in nearly 14 months

The crude oil market is watching for possible deeper output cuts by oil cartel Opec and its allies including Russia
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand improves as investors consider implications ...
Markets
2.
JSE may fall on Friday as coronavirus fears ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand drops as SA confirms first ...
Markets
4.
Rand flat after getting boost from global ...
Markets
5.
JSE could benefit from US election developments ...
Markets

Related Articles

Russia and Saudi Arabia split on oil cuts at Opec+ meeting

Markets

Murray & Roberts looks to oil and gas as mining investments ebb

Companies / Industrials

Chevron pledges $80bn in dividends as shale production rises

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.