Tapping spiritual energy to reconnect with the natural world

The title Unearth suggests an excavation of memory carried out in order to liberate the present. Instead of showing in a high-end white walled commercial gallery, Unearth is appropriately housed in the stately and old Holistic and Creative Centre in Woodstock.

In 2003 environmental philosopher Glenn Albrecht created a new word to reflect human destruction on the natural world. Solastalgia is derived from the ancient Greek and Roman words for pain and comfort. Albrecht says it means “distress specifically caused by environmental change”.

The mood of Unearth is informed by a Joseph Campbell quote on desiccation, above which Solomon placed a dried branch. In her artist’s statement she writes, “We have become unearthed from earth and gone into a kind of ‘psychic shock’. ”

Her work engenders feelings of human isolation, alienation and depression. Unearthed spans three rooms and is made up of subtle, atmospheric works. Subjects include trees, seeds and an almost indiscernible human form.

The first room contains 17 mixed media works combining collages with paint. It’s a sober room in autumnal tones. Solomon has created a palimpsest of highly stressed layered surfaces showing traces of ghostly, leafless trees and fleeting liminal figures.

The feel of peeled back surfaces is in keeping with Solomon’s concept of excavating memories from the past on a personal and collective level. Many of the figures are children portrayed as tree protectors. They symbolise loss, but also a possible future of renewal with nature.

There are four paintings in the room, titled Threadbare, Vanishing Kokerboom Sacred Tree and Soul Retrieval — and all have a single, ghostly and bare tree. The feelings they evoke are of a surface like a worn carpet that exposes the underlying structure.

The second room holds smaller works; Fynbos Vibration with its faint hint of the essence of wild fynbos; the clay monotype Acacia series suggestive of fossilised memories of human existence; Barely There and Seed Fossils with faint hopes of a better future.

Unearth has made some viewers weep when resonating with the grim reality of humanity’s dislocation with the natural world and what this meant for their children and grandchildren. Buyers have written to Solomon to explain why they bought works and how it called to them from across the room.

Unearth is a restrained exhibition. It doesn’t try too hard. It is almost old fashioned in its quietness and simplicity. It doesn’t resort to the raised fist, finger pointing stereotypes of activism or complex conceptuality of contemporary work. While they would be easy to live with, the heart opening punch they deliver must not be underestimated.

Unearth provides no answers about the huge concerns the pieces depict. The works hold the tension of the polarity of Thanatos and Eros — the pull of life and death — and the many possibilities that lie in between.