eNCA shakes up channel 403 with refreshed look and anchor line-up

Viewers have now had their first look at the refreshed eNCA channel with a new line-up of anchors who will bring them the news all week.

Here’s what viewers can look forward to every weekday.

From 6am to 9am, Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa wake up South Africans across the country on eNCA Morning News Today. The morning show highlights all the critical overnight news stories, gives an overview of the day that lies ahead, and takes a look at the lighter side of life in the country with human-interest and lifestyle features.