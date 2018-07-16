eNCA shakes up channel 403 with refreshed look and anchor line-up

Life / Arts & Entertainment

16 July 2018 - 09:21
Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa host eNCA Morning News Today. Picture: eNCA
Viewers have now had their first look at the refreshed eNCA channel with a new line-up of anchors who will bring them the news all week.

Here’s what viewers can look forward to every weekday.

From 6am to 9am, Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa wake up South Africans across the country on eNCA Morning News Today. The morning show highlights all the critical overnight news stories, gives an overview of the day that lies ahead, and takes a look at the lighter side of life in the country with human-interest and lifestyle features.

From left, Jeremy Maggs, Xoli Mngambi, Michelle Craig, Thulasizwe Simelane and Devan Murugan present eNCA Now. Picture: eNCA
Between 9am and 5pm, eNCA Now is anchored by Xoli Mngambi, Jeremy Maggs, Michelle Craig and Thulasizwe Simelane. The show delivers non-stop live rolling-news action as it happens, with business insights provided by Devan Murugan.

Cathy Mohlahlana and Vuyo Mvoko are the hosts of eNCA News Night. Picture: eNCA
Broadcasting every weeknight from 5pm to 8pm, eNCA News Night is anchored by Vuyo Mvoko and Cathy Mohlahlana who deliver the day’s top news stories and tell viewers why they matter.

Jane Dutton presents the interactive news talk show Tonight with Jane Dutton on eNCA. Picture: eNCA
Exclusive to eNCA is South Africa's first interactive news talk show at 8pm every weeknight, Tonight with Jane Dutton, hosted by the world-renowned news personality. The talk show includes viewers through tweets, text messages and calls, and offers answers to the country's most pertinent questions.

Shahan Ramkissoon is one of the anchors of eNCA News Hour. Picture: eNCA
eNCA News Hour is anchored by Shahan Ramkissoon and Siki Mgabadeli at 10pm and is a one-hour nightly look at the top news and business stories of the day. The news show features business correspondents from around the world and delves deep into the news that made the headlines.

Mapi Mhlangu, editor-in-chief and MD of eNCA, is ecstatic about her new team of anchors that will inform viewers of the latest news in South Africa and the world during the week.

“eNCA is now 10 years old,” she said. “It is the undisputed market leader and continues to report on South African, African and international news fairly, accurately, impartially and without fear of favour.

“We're very lucky to have a group of experienced journalists who bring wisdom, institutional memory and mentorship to the weekday news programming. eNCA has a new look, new shows, key interviews with leading newsmakers and a slew of hard-hitting investigative pieces that will cement the channel's place as the number-one news channel in South Africa.”

Quick guide

eNCA Morning News Today

Anchors: Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa
Time slot: 6am to 9am every weekday

eNCA Now

Anchors: Jeremy Maggs, Xoli Mngambi, Michelle Craig and Thulasizwe Simelane, with Devan Murugan providing business news insights
Time slot: 9am to 5pm every weekday

eNCA News Night

Anchors: Vuyo Mvoko and Cathy Mohlahlana
Time slot: 5pm to 8pm every weeknight

Tonight with Jane Dutton

Host: Jane Dutton
Time slot: 8pm every weeknight

eNCA News Hour

Hosts: Shahan Ramkissoon and Siki Mgabadeli
Time slot: 10pm every weeknight

eNCA is available on DStv on channel 403.

This article was paid for by e.tv.

