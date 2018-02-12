Margaret Atwood on The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘Speak your mind while you can’

Offred and those who imprisoned her – and every other woman in what used to be the US – sprung from the mind of Canadian author Margaret Atwood in 1984. She has shared her thoughts on the show and revealed her inspiration for the ground-breaking novel.

What did you think when you were approached about turning The Handmaid’s Tale into a television show?

Television productions these days are thoroughly developed, well written and have high production values, which gives production companies the opportunity to delve deeper into novels than you would be able to do in a 90-minute film. You can build out characters and draw out suspense in a way that leaves people wanting to see what’s going to happen. Right now we are in a golden age for making novels into longer series.

Can you talk a bit about the context in which you wrote this book?

I started writing The Handmaid’s Tale in 1984. I wrote it for several reasons. First, I had a background in dystopian fiction and I had always wanted to write a novel that took place in a society different from ours, but with a female character as the narrator. I also had studied 17th-century Puritan America, a theocracy – not a democracy – that, I believe, underlies America as its foundation.

Finally, I was of an age to have seen various totalitarianisms come and go, and I never believed “it can’t happen here”. My rule for the book was I would not put anything into it that human beings had not done at some time in someplace already in history. Everything in the book has a precedent. For instance, the Handmaids and women in general are not allowed to read. It was illegal for slaves in America to read.