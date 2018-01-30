Afropunks dance to the Joburg jive

The decision to host the inaugural Afropunk Johannesburg festival over New Year’s Eve — at a time when middle-class people evacuate the city — was a risk that paid off. Other than the challenges of many service providers being on holiday, the festival provided significant economic opportunity.

Annual Afropunk festivals take place in Paris, London, New York and Atlanta. Johannesburg, in its first year, was the second-largest and pinnacle event. The festivals are built on an ethos of black empowerment through radical self-expression and a philosophy of "knowing why you are there", as founding director Matthew Morgan put it.

After 16 years of Afropunk events all over the world, there has not been a single fight or arrest. And the event in Johannesburg was stunningly peaceful. When hail forced people to squeeze under the tarpaulins for a few hours, they sang the national anthem.

Afropunk Johannesburg has captured the imagination of African Americans wanting to come to Africa. It was "almost like a home-coming", says Dawn Robertson, CEO of Constitution Hill.

A great challenge Morgan wants Afropunk to address is access. "I grew up in a suburban environment in East London in the UK.

"Festivals were always far away from where I lived. My focus is how to create an environment in the city that is experiential and inclusive," he says.

As Morgan was seeking an African location for the festival, Robertson was also looking for an international festival to put Constitution Hill on the map.

The Afropunk and Constitutional Hill visions aligned perfectly. The "We the People" campaign for the coming of age of the Constitution was adopted by Afropunk for all their events.

"The new grand positioning of Constitution Hill is about building a movement of independent thinkers – people who dare to be different," says Robertson. "The sentiments people expressed, and the fact that you can be free to be yourself, were a perfect fit."

Morgan spent five months in SA preparing for the inaugural event and attracted capacity crowds of 10,000 people on both nights. This grew the number of visitors to Johannesburg significantly during a period when there are usually few international visitors.

The core of the audience had attended the festival in other cities. About 30% of them, approximately 3,100 people, came from other countries in Africa, Europe and the US. And nearly 50% of South Africans who attended travelled to the event from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Durban. At least four hotels near the Constitutional Court were completely booked out.