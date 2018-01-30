Afropunks dance to the Joburg jive
The decision to host the inaugural Afropunk Johannesburg festival over New Year’s Eve — at a time when middle-class people evacuate the city — was a risk that paid off. Other than the challenges of many service providers being on holiday, the festival provided significant economic opportunity.
Annual Afropunk festivals take place in Paris, London, New York and Atlanta. Johannesburg, in its first year, was the second-largest and pinnacle event. The festivals are built on an ethos of black empowerment through radical self-expression and a philosophy of "knowing why you are there", as founding director Matthew Morgan put it.
After 16 years of Afropunk events all over the world, there has not been a single fight or arrest. And the event in Johannesburg was stunningly peaceful. When hail forced people to squeeze under the tarpaulins for a few hours, they sang the national anthem.
Afropunk Johannesburg has captured the imagination of African Americans wanting to come to Africa. It was "almost like a home-coming", says Dawn Robertson, CEO of Constitution Hill.
A great challenge Morgan wants Afropunk to address is access. "I grew up in a suburban environment in East London in the UK.
"Festivals were always far away from where I lived. My focus is how to create an environment in the city that is experiential and inclusive," he says.
As Morgan was seeking an African location for the festival, Robertson was also looking for an international festival to put Constitution Hill on the map.
The Afropunk and Constitutional Hill visions aligned perfectly. The "We the People" campaign for the coming of age of the Constitution was adopted by Afropunk for all their events.
"The new grand positioning of Constitution Hill is about building a movement of independent thinkers – people who dare to be different," says Robertson. "The sentiments people expressed, and the fact that you can be free to be yourself, were a perfect fit."
Morgan spent five months in SA preparing for the inaugural event and attracted capacity crowds of 10,000 people on both nights. This grew the number of visitors to Johannesburg significantly during a period when there are usually few international visitors.
The core of the audience had attended the festival in other cities. About 30% of them, approximately 3,100 people, came from other countries in Africa, Europe and the US. And nearly 50% of South Africans who attended travelled to the event from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Durban. At least four hotels near the Constitutional Court were completely booked out.
A conversation Morgan had with Siyabonga Mthembu of the band Brother Moves On led to the crafting of a Battle of the Bands programme, which travelled to Tsakane, Tembisa, Pretoria, Soweto and Newtown in the lead-up to the event.
"There is an aspiration to grow a live scene with the intention of building live audiences, venues and rehearsal spaces in Johannesburg. There has to be support and education for young people — and venue and equipment options — for them to start," says Morgan.
The DJ-driven sound of Durban house music band Gqom had the international audience on their feet. Morgan was also excited by the performance of groove combo Radio 123. "It feels like it came from here and that is important to me, particularly in sharing music," he says.
Tourism companies offering unique and personalised off-the-beaten path experiences was another festival growth point. The official experience provider, I am Joburg, had 39-million online page impressions and opened up new tourism precincts such as the surprise highlight — sun-downer tours to Ponte towers in Hillbrow.
The alignment with American travel companies like Black and Abroad positioned Afropunk as a draw-card to give African Americans their first experience of SA.
South African Tourism brought more than 70 reporters and influencers from all over the world to amplify the event.
It has pavilions at the other Afropunk events in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Paris and London, and will be highlighting 2019’s festival with a new slogan: All Roads Lead to Joburg.
Morgan was amazed by the skills in SA. "There are some exceptional people here, extremely creative, very skilled and professional," he says.
"We want to be a transition for the culture and the business community and we want to add skills both ways."
The festival employed 1,100 people, and 200 South African small businesses benefited from market access through selling food and clothing at markets at the festival.
A long-term partnership was set up with the clothing business S.G.O.D (Styla Gang Original Designs) with the intention of making the product range in SA and exporting it to the other events around the world.
Afropunk now has permanent offices at the Women’s Jail on Constitution Hill and employs five people full time. They will be producing a variety of events in the People’s Park below the iconic Constitutional Court.
Since the festival, the national Department of Tourism has funded the redesign of the People’s Park to support an expanded audience of 15,000 people. This will be ready for the June school holiday festival Basha Uhuru, which has the same Afropunk ethos of "finding your voice".
The Constitution Hill precinct is developing fast. A construction tender was recently advertised for a new visitors centre. This five-storey building will house the museum and the archive of the Constitution; a 600-seater conference centre; a square surrounded by coffee and merchandising shops; office space and a rooftop venue for live events.
With the help of R70m in international donor funding, the old nurses’ home near the court is being converted into a hub for nongovernment organisations working the art and social justice space. And there are plans for the construction of a Justice College and the offices of the chief justice on the site.
