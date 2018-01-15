BOOK REVIEW: Celebration of Nataniël’s stage career marked by flair and eccentricity

CLOSET – The remarkable wardrobe of Nataniël

Nataniël in 2017 marked his 30th year as a solo stage artist. Part of his celebrations was compiling an encyclopaedia of his stage wardrobe.

"It is beyond logic that I have been able to be this politically incorrect and unashamedly Eurocentric in presentation, content, sound and inspiration," he writes.

The book is both a celebration and an act of preservation. Books and costumes are what he collects and holds dear. They cover his walls and fill many rooms. "I love them like others would love their children."

His costumes are works of art. "I wouldn’t go on stage, if that wasn’t true," he writes. They are conjured by people with creative minds, "crafted by skilful hands, worn by those lucky enough to have been chosen and admired by those who need to escape, travel or dream".

He wanted to document his life, and his costumes, he thought, would be the easiest way to do it. He has kept every costume he has worn.

Nataniël has written, staged and appeared in more than 80 original stage productions. He has released 17 albums and five DVDs, filmed three TV series (Edik van Nantes is on DStv’s kykNET channel), and published 17 books. Including his 28 concert tours, numerous collaborations, food shows and lifestyle talks, he has given more than 6,000 performances.

Whatever he decides to do and whenever he creates a new show, it always starts with a costume — where his fantasy world begins. He says in his early performance days, he had no role models, no one to look up to or to follow. "I was part of a society that was anxious, conservative, judgmental and fearful."

He dressed like fictional characters and, with the help of friends, made his own costumes. "I dressed like someone looking for trouble and appeared on stage wearing as little as possible, as tight as possible."

He caught everyone’s attention and people began talking — a performer’s dream.