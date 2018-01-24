Bra Hugh’s trumpet blast rings on

Hugh Masekela — known respectfully by most as Bra Hugh — was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and responded like the lifelong activist he was. He educated others about prostate cancer and for years, fought the good fight. He died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

He made his debut as a trumpet player in the golden age of South African jazz. As a youngster, one of his best friends was Sophiatown trumpet player Stompie Manana, who took him to see the film Young Man with a Horn. It is the story of trumpet player Bix Beiderbecke and starred Kirk Douglas and Doris Day, with the trumpet parts played by Harry James.

It inspired Masekela to play. As a teenager, he had a major breakthrough when the godfather of trumpet entertainers, Louis Armstrong, responded to an advert in Drum magazine calling for a new trumpet for the young Masekela. Armstrong donated a trumpet and Anglican cleric Trevor Huddleston arranged to collect it from him

in Ghana.

This golden era of South African jazz was typified by the 1,4,5 musical style of marabi music. Musicians played clubs for many hours at a time and needed to be consistent in the rhythm and tempo to keep people dancing through the night. Masekela maintained this ability to entertain, playing in a variety of styles and collaborations all over the world.

His exile to New York in the 1960s exposed him to the most famous trumpet player of the era. Miles Davis discouraged him from playing jazz and told him to play his African music. On Masekela’s seminal 1960s album, The Americanisation of Ooga-Booga, he presents a mixture of Brazilian, African and American compositions. These regions remained strong influences throughout his career.