Animal metaphors lay bare the manipulation of democracy

"When you look at democracy, for example, there is the illusion that the ordinary people have a final say in how they want to be led through holding regular elections. But do they actually have the power to influence their destinies?

"I do not think so. There are always people who wield the power behind the scenes, such as politicians and other institutions like companies. These faceless powers behind the scenes manipulate the system of democracy to get the result they desire and yet there is always that pretence, that it is the ordinary people who have the power to decide who should lead them. In my play, the jackal, instead of the lion, wields the power in the animal kingdom."

Chilahaebolae is the result of a three-year collaboration between The Wits School of Art’s division of theatre and performance and Wits Theatre in partnership with the Market Theatre Foundation. The satirical production, written and directed by Oa Magogodi, is on at the Barney Simon Theatre at the Market Theatre after a successful season at Wits Theatre.

"Three years ago, we decided to find new and exciting ways to partner with Wits University, collaborating on productions presented by our laboratory and their drama department," says Market Theatre Foundation artistic director James Ngcobo.

"Over the past three years, we have curated a work from Wits for the mid-year slot. We have also created a space for their students to come in as interns in the different departments at the Market.

"As part of the conversation that we programme here, that features some of the best in our industry, Wits is always the first institution that we invite to participate. We dissect concepts together. We aim to make sure that in the coming years, we nurture this relationship."

Chilahaebolae is the allegorical tale of Phokobje the jackal who sets out to search for his long-lost friend Mpja the dog. He finds him and discovers that things are not as they once were. Mpja is swimming in the fat of Chilahaebolae’s suburban bliss. Phokobje’s sudden appearance is an unwelcome interruption and an unpleasant reminder of Mpja’s betrayal. Cracks on the edifice of their brotherhood grow wider and deeper.

What follows is a theatrical tale that taps into the Basarwa (Setswana for the San) tradition of subversive storytelling. The antics of the animal proxies take the audience on a journey packed with laughter and adventure, while opening a window into a neocolonial world.