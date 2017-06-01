Franschhoek carves niche in catering for particular palates

Franschhoek leads the trend towards food and wine-fuelled weekend getaways, so it makes sense that the Boland village is again on trend: it is now providing accommodation options for friends and family holidays.

Although multigenerational travel isn’t new, the almost fanatical approach some people take to managing their diets is catching on. A group might include a person who is gluten-free, a vegan or a Banting fanatic. Children might have peanut allergies or lactose intolerance.

While idiosyncratic diets are the stuff of nightmares for restaurateurs, it is a boon for people offering villa-style accommodation and self-catering options. An establishment well-versed in suitable snack and ingredient options that will stock the fridge ahead of your arrival guarantees a good weekend.

Within walking distance of Franschhoek’s Main Street is La Clé Des Montagnes villas. All are exquisitely decorated by Sarah Ord in her typically colourfully vibrant and eclectic way. There are four villas, depending on the size of the group. We stayed in La Galerie, an modern, art-filled villa with a beautiful garden, pool and onward view to the Franschhoek mountains.

Sleeping four in two equally elegant en-suite rooms, the villa has the kind of kitchen that makes you want to cook. Breakfast prepared by the villa’s butlers is standard, but Le Clé can also arrange for one of the many top chefs in the village to prepare in-villa private dining.