Lufthansa customers can opt for sustainable air travel

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Start-up airline has made the brave decision to expand in a market that’s still coming to terms with the pandemic
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
China will continue to ‘participate constructively’ in talks to resume negotiations on Iran nuclear agreement, says president
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
Airlines have long charged customers more for on-board food, extra baggage and superior legroom. Deutsche Lufthansa now wants customers to pay for reducing the environmental impact of flying.
Europe’s biggest airline will offer an option of Green Fares to travellers from Wednesday, adding a surcharge to purchase sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsets. The move marks the latest attempt by a European airline to soothe concerns over the environmental impact of flying, the most carbon-intensive form of travel.
“People don’t just want to fly and discover the world, they also want to protect it at the same time,” said Lufthansa executive board member for sustainability Christina Foerster.
The new tickets will allow customers to offset their flight emissions with 20% sustainable aviation fuels and 80% in contributions to climate protection projects, Lufthansa said.
The carrier did not say how much the new fares would cost in general, but the offsets increased he offsets increased the price of a one-way economy fare from London to Frankfurt this week by about 7% to €230.
The surcharge paid by a passenger would not be used for buying fuel for the selected flight itself, but would be fed in to Lufthansa’s fuelling purchase system.
Airlines face a challenge charging travellers a bigger share of the potential $2-trillion cost to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Lufthansa and other carriers already offer customers ways to pay extra for emissions, but that is only a fraction of the spending.
The German airline group has committed to halving its carbon emissions from 2019 levels by 2030. The plan includes buying newer, more efficient planes and making alternative fuel purchases, which will also use offsets.
Bloomberg News.
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lufthansa customers can opt for sustainable air travel
Airline will add a surcharge to purchase sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsets
Airlines have long charged customers more for on-board food, extra baggage and superior legroom. Deutsche Lufthansa now wants customers to pay for reducing the environmental impact of flying.
Europe’s biggest airline will offer an option of Green Fares to travellers from Wednesday, adding a surcharge to purchase sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsets. The move marks the latest attempt by a European airline to soothe concerns over the environmental impact of flying, the most carbon-intensive form of travel.
“People don’t just want to fly and discover the world, they also want to protect it at the same time,” said Lufthansa executive board member for sustainability Christina Foerster.
The new tickets will allow customers to offset their flight emissions with 20% sustainable aviation fuels and 80% in contributions to climate protection projects, Lufthansa said.
The carrier did not say how much the new fares would cost in general, but the offsets increased he offsets increased the price of a one-way economy fare from London to Frankfurt this week by about 7% to €230.
The surcharge paid by a passenger would not be used for buying fuel for the selected flight itself, but would be fed in to Lufthansa’s fuelling purchase system.
Airlines face a challenge charging travellers a bigger share of the potential $2-trillion cost to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Lufthansa and other carriers already offer customers ways to pay extra for emissions, but that is only a fraction of the spending.
The German airline group has committed to halving its carbon emissions from 2019 levels by 2030. The plan includes buying newer, more efficient planes and making alternative fuel purchases, which will also use offsets.
Bloomberg News.
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?
GUGU LOURIE: Acsa lags behind but is determined to implement digital technologies
Farewell to the Boeing 747, the Queen of the Skies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Lexus and Kia gave fewest problems, finds latest JD Power study
‘Buddha of Suburbia’ makes being a tetraplegic work for him
Five things to watch this weekend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.