National

Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?

The flight puzzle comes as SA gears up to welcome Russian and Chinese navy vessels into its national waters for war game exercises

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 05:03 Des Latham

Reports that a sanctioned Russian airline plans to begin flying to SA have been rejected by Pretoria, despite Russian and SA diplomats recently saying direct flights between the two countries were on the cards — at SA’s request.

The department of transport has told media that it has not received any applications from Moscow-based Nordwind Airlines for permission to operate flights between Moscow and Johannesburg...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.