The bullion is under pressure as expectations of a prolonged disinflation story are being challenged, analyst says
SA Chamber UK and the faculty of ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science will discuss new benchmarks for accountability at an event
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
The retailer and manufacturer cashed in during the pandemic when people upgraded their homes while working remotely
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
Reports that a sanctioned Russian airline plans to begin flying to SA have been rejected by Pretoria, despite Russian and SA diplomats recently saying direct flights between the two countries were on the cards — at SA’s request.
The department of transport has told media that it has not received any applications from Moscow-based Nordwind Airlines for permission to operate flights between Moscow and Johannesburg...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?
The flight puzzle comes as SA gears up to welcome Russian and Chinese navy vessels into its national waters for war game exercises
Reports that a sanctioned Russian airline plans to begin flying to SA have been rejected by Pretoria, despite Russian and SA diplomats recently saying direct flights between the two countries were on the cards — at SA’s request.
The department of transport has told media that it has not received any applications from Moscow-based Nordwind Airlines for permission to operate flights between Moscow and Johannesburg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.