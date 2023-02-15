Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Start-up airline has made the brave decision to expand in a market that’s still coming to terms with the pandemic
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
China will continue to ‘participate constructively’ in talks to resume negotiations on Iran nuclear agreement, says president
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
The death of Dave Hughes — who passed away last week — brought down the curtain on the generation responsible for making wine the beverage of choice for middle-class South Africans in the 21st century.
Before the 1950s and early 1960s the market was dominated by high-volume cheap wine sold in returnable glass, or fortified wines which, with brandy, were the primary alcoholic drinks in the Western and Eastern Cape. In those days beer and whisky/brandy (depending on whether you were from English or Afrikaans stock) were what was consumed north of the Orange River...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Raise a glass to Dave Hughes, a champion of SA wine
He was one of the few people able to bridge the gap between the old era and the new
