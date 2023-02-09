‘Buddha of Suburbia’ makes being a tetraplegic work for him

Brent crude futures were up 14c in early trade and West Texas Intermediate futures 11c — both benchmarks gained over 6% this week
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
Municipalities have to spend more while income drops as lack of access to electricity contributes to poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
“Dear followers,” Hanif Kureishi tweeted in January, “I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall.”
The 68-year-old British novelist who grew up in Bromley, southeast London, updated fans in a shocking Twitter thread, detailing the mysterious injury, from which he woke up in a pool of blood. He recalled seeing “a scooped, semicircular object with talons attached” scuttling towards him, only to realise in the midst of his confusion that this was his hand, “an uncanny object over which I had no agency”...
