KEVIN MCCALLUM: Contortionists endorse Qatar as World Cup host

Bonds and sterling under renewed pressure after Bank of England’s intervention on wednesday offered a brief respite
Local fund managers know the landscape, culture, companies and when potential changes are afoot
Fuel was delivered to PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay after the vessel docked on Thursday morning
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
US company makes agreements for $500m in financing to steady the ship
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Nuclear power, schools and transport disrupted as workers demand higher pay
The contortionist championships are in full swing as players and paid-for apologists try to sell the story that holding the World Cup in Qatar could bring real change.
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
With just under two months until the start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the 2022 Contortionist World Championships are in full, bendy swing as players, commentators and paid-for apologists twist themselves this way and that to convince all that holding the tournament in Qatar could bring “real change”.
The leading contender is, of course, David Beckham, who, according to whom you read, was paid a guesstimate of £150m — the equivalent of a Gupta Eskom deal — to be a “cultural ambassador” for Qatar. He described Qatar as “perfect” in an advertising campaign...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Contortionists endorse Qatar as World Cup host
With the likes of David Beckham and the millions he is said to have been paid as a cultural ambassador, the truth gets twisted and contorted
With just under two months until the start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the 2022 Contortionist World Championships are in full, bendy swing as players, commentators and paid-for apologists twist themselves this way and that to convince all that holding the tournament in Qatar could bring “real change”.
The leading contender is, of course, David Beckham, who, according to whom you read, was paid a guesstimate of £150m — the equivalent of a Gupta Eskom deal — to be a “cultural ambassador” for Qatar. He described Qatar as “perfect” in an advertising campaign...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.