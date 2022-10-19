Stats SA will publish the CPI figures for September at 10am
President and his team seem to fail to grasp how insensitive benefits would have been to citizens battling cost-of-living crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
The self-driving technology company targets a valuation of about $16bn
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
John Fraser talks to energy consultant Niall Kramer at the Red Chamber in Hyde Park
In his poem Annus Mirabilis Philip Larkin asserts that “sexual intercourse began/in nineteen sixty three”. It’s slightly more difficult to date with absolute precision when the modern Cape wine industry began, but it was certainly later than Larkin’s estimate for sex.
The 1970s were a profoundly important era for Cape wine. The wine of origin legislation became law in January 1973. In those distant days most SA wine came to market in returnable glass and Lieberstein, Virginia and Tassenberg dominated the popular trade...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Special edition Chateau Libertas recaptures style that made it famous
Cinsaut is restored after being pushed out by merlot as the marriage partner in standard Cape red blends
