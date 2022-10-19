×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Special edition Chateau Libertas recaptures style that made it famous

Cinsaut is restored after being pushed out by merlot as the marriage partner in standard Cape red blends

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 05:06 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

In his poem Annus Mirabilis Philip Larkin asserts that “sexual intercourse began/in nineteen sixty three”. It’s slightly more difficult to date with absolute precision when the modern Cape wine industry began, but it was certainly later than Larkin’s estimate for sex.

The 1970s were a profoundly important era for Cape wine. The wine of origin legislation became law in January 1973. In those distant days most SA wine came to market in returnable glass and Lieberstein, Virginia and Tassenberg dominated the popular trade...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.