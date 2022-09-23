Spot gold and US gold futures fall as bond yields hold near multi-year peaks
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
September 16 — US President Joe Biden greets President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, the US.
September 17 — Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her state funeral.
September 17 — A man holds a flag as people queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death, outside Westminster Hall in London, Britain.
September 17 — Police and forensics experts work at a mass burial site during an exhumation near the town of Izium, after Ukrainian forces ousted Russia troops, in Kharkiv region. Ukraine’s defence ministry reportedly said at least 440 unmarked graves were found.
September 18 — President Cyril Ramaphosa signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
September 18 — Revellers drink beer at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s party began on September 17 and runs until October 3.
September 18 — Palestinian farmer Salman al-Nabahin cleans a mosaic floor he discovered at his farm and which dates back to the Byzantine era, according to officials, in the central Gaza Strip.
September 20 — Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum of their demands for better pay and sufficient resources to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
September 20 — A Ukrainian serviceman checks a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium.
September 21 — Cam Norrie, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roger Federer of Team Europe take a selfie in front of Tower Bridge in London, England.
September 21 — People protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iran’s “morality police”, in Tehran, Iran. Reports said at least 12 people have died and scores arrested in protests.
September 21 — Russian police detain a man during an unsanctioned rally against the mobilisation of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia. More than 1,300 protesters were arrested, reports said.
September 21 — A protester wears a helmet with an image of European Council president Charles Michel and a sign that reads “The crisis, I’m dealing with it”, during a demonstration against the rising cost of living, in Brussels, Belgium.
September 22 — Ukrainian prisoners of war smile after arriving in Chernihiv, Ukraine. British POW Aiden Aslin, who had been sentenced to death in Russia, was among 10 foreign fighters released in the surprise swap that involved almost 300 people.
September 22 — Indigenous Australians and their supporters march through the centre of Sydney on Thursday, urging that Australia “abolish the monarchy” on the country’s national day of mourning for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.
