Wednesday, September 7 2022
The trade union federation fears transition to a low-carbon economy will have a huge effect on its members and all coal-mining towns
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
The move comes after allegations that the retail group had left black owners in debt and mistreated them
Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
The US state faces blackouts as power use soars to a record during scorching weather
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
When the Cape Winemakers Guild comes to town, there’s a perceptible pause in the rhythm of the wine business.
This is hardly surprising: 30 or more of the country’s best cellarmasters descending on Johannesburg make for a reasonable splash. There are probably not enough fine wine retailers (shops and restaurants) to justify the trade visits — and the circus lasts for several days...
MICHAEL FRIDJOHN: Sampling some of the best wines of the Cape Winemakers Guild
Before the annual auction, Michael Fridjhon sampled some of the tipple that will not be going on the block at the showcase
