MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Sampling some of the best wines of the Cape Winemakers Guild

Study reveals that depressed people devote a larger proportion of their money to sustainable assets
Tightening race gives incumbent Jair Bolsonaro more grounds to claim vote rigging
RAF argues that it isn’t an insurance company and that the audit opinion is incorrectly based on those accounting standards
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
But judge denies the billionaire’s request to delay the trial over his attempt to abandon $44bn deal
Michael Avery talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Kevin Lings, Izak Odendaal and Busi Mavuso
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
‘The main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what is happening now. This will ultimately strengthen our country from within’
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
When the Cape Winemakers Guild comes to town, there’s a perceptible pause in the rhythm of the wine business.
This is hardly surprising: 30 or more of the country’s best cellarmasters descending on Johannesburg make for a reasonable splash. There are probably not enough fine wine retailers (shops and restaurants) to justify the trade visits — and the circus lasts for several days...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Sampling some of the best wines of the Cape Winemakers Guild
Before the annual auction, Michael Fridjhon sampled some of the tipple that will not be going on the block at the showcase
When the Cape Winemakers Guild comes to town, there’s a perceptible pause in the rhythm of the wine business.
This is hardly surprising: 30 or more of the country’s best cellarmasters descending on Johannesburg make for a reasonable splash. There are probably not enough fine wine retailers (shops and restaurants) to justify the trade visits — and the circus lasts for several days...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.