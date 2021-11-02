American Swiss’s newest edition: The Mountain Bluebird
From crystal clear lagoons and endless summer skies, blue is the hue of tranquillity. So, take a deep breath and behold American Swiss’s newest bird – a magnificent oval-cut London Blue Topaz embraced by a halo of fine-cut diamonds.
And yes, birds of a feather do flock together, inspiring similar majestic creations such as the emerald-cut cocktail ring, another Blue Topaz sensation, expertly created in White Gold.
Design and create your own bespoke jewellery
There's something enchanting about creating a unique piece of jewellery. You can bring your dream designs to life with our in-house team of experts.
- Collaborate with American Swiss on your design.
- Select the stone that connects with you.
- Select your favourite cut and shape.
- Select the metal of your choice.
For more details, email American Swiss's design team at bespokedesign@asj.co.za.
Visit the flagship stores: V&A Waterfront Cavendish Square Canal Walk (CT), Eastgate Menlyn Mall of Africa Sandton (JHB), Gateway Westville (KZN).
Discover your favourite shade of blue in-store or online at www.americanswiss.co.za.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.
