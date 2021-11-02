American Swiss’s newest edition: The Mountain Bluebird

From crystal clear lagoons and endless summer skies, blue is the hue of tranquillity. So, take a deep breath and behold American Swiss’s newest bird – a magnificent oval-cut London Blue Topaz embraced by a halo of fine-cut diamonds.

And yes, birds of a feather do flock together, inspiring similar majestic creations such as the emerald-cut cocktail ring, another Blue Topaz sensation, expertly created in White Gold.

Design and create your own bespoke jewellery

There's something enchanting about creating a unique piece of jewellery. You can bring your dream designs to life with our in-house team of experts.